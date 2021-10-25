50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Early voting starts Oct. 30 for Nov. 13 election in Louisiana

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Nov. 13.

Early voting for the election kicks off Saturday, Oct. 30 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 6, excluding Halloween (Sunday, Oct. 31). Those who wish to vote early can do so in-person at their parish Registrar of Voters officer, or at other specified locations.

ELECTION DETAILS

  • 12 parishes will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Bossier, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lafourche, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Vernon, and Washington
  • 7 parishes will vote in local races and on Constitutional Amendments: Ascension, Avoyelles, Caddo, Catahoula, Iberia, Rapides, and Richland
  • 24 parishes will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Beauregard, Bienville, Claiborne, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, West Carroll, and West Feliciana
  • 21 parishes will only vote on Constitutional Amendments: Caldwell, Cameron, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Livingston, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and Winn

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voters are encouraged to use the state’s free GeauxVote app to find locations for early voting, and to view a sample ballot. The virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, is also available for election information, registration deadlines, polling locations, and voting hours. It’s available 24/7 at voterportal.sos.la.gov.

For more information about the upcoming election, call the Elections Division at 800-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

Dustin Granger
Gov. Edwards endorses Granger for State Senate in District 27
Luke Mixon, Democrat
Sen. John Kennedy draws a challenger: Navy veteran Luke Mixon
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana AG pens letter to universities regarding mandatory vaccinations