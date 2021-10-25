DeQuincy firefighters receive new jaws of life machines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A donation to the DeQuincy community could be a game changer for the Ward 6 fire department. Freeing trapped passengers from vehicle crashes will now take less time with new extrication equipment.

“This is all battery operated so we pick the tool up, push a button, and go to work,” Fire Chief Todd Parker said. “So it saves a lot of time.”

These machines are known as the “jaws of life,” specialized tools to retrieve passengers from major crashes. The stockpile totaling more than $30,000 came from a grant through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

“Their arsenal that they have on their rigs right now has changed,” Firehouse Subs owner, Robert Callaway, said. “They recently had an accident I saw yesterday so this is going to enhance that.”

The new battery powered machines will replaced outdated equipment. The old machines operate with hydraulic hoses, which take longer to set up at crash scenes.

“You don’t have the power units that have gas and oil and everything which a lot of times is hard to start; and middle of the night, the last thing you wanna think of is steps and processes,” Matt Lecamus of Delta Fire and Safety said.

“This tool right here is called a ram,” Chief Parked explained. “It’s used to move a dash away from a patient and these are extensions that we can move a lot of metal and move things out of the way.”

The new arsenal is portable and will cut down on the department’s response time so crash victims can receive medical attention faster, something donors call a life and game changer.

“Oh I’m pumped,” Callaway said. “I’m getting emotional, my hair is standing up. I loved it. It’s good to see them getting the tools they need to do the job.”

This was not the only department in Calcasieu Parish benefiting from a huge grant, the Iowa Fire Department received one as well.

