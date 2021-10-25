Changes to Hackberry waste collection begin in November

Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - Waste Management will be making some route changes in the Hackberry area beginning in November, according to the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Residents on the following roads will have their service changed from Monday to Tuesday beginning on Nov. 1:

Channelview Dr.

Jordan Ln.

Welch Dr.

Tibbs Ln.

Holl Rd.

