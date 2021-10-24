50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct 23, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 23, 2021.

David Perez, 46, Alice, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

Brandon Jamel Cole, 34, Lake Charles: Simple burglary (2 charges); theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court.

Harry Lloyd Peveto, 51, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies (2 charges); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Mitchell Prince, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Mark Reid Thompson, 34, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Kristie Fay Roddy, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Cliny Joseph Theriot, 33, Ragley: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III.

Christopher Bernard Faniel, 35, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery, intentional use of force with dangerous weapon; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Darrell Deray Johnson, 30, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Trevis Dwayne Levine, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Felicia Marie Alger, 36, Panama City, FL: Simple kidnapping.

