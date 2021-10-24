First Alert Forecast: Warm start to the week, strong cold front arrives midweek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunday was a pretty nice day with some passing clouds, but it was warm and humid. Unfortunately it will remain warm and humid until a cold front arrives later this week. Temperatures will only drop into the low 70s by Monday morning, and we could see some patchy fog.

Monday and Tuesday will see the same weather of the past few days with mostly clear skies and little chance of rain. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the 70s and highs in the upper 80s, and with the humidity the heat index will reach the low 90s!

A strong cold front will move toward SWLA Wednesday and this will likely bring a line of strong storms into our area, a few of which could be severe. The greater risk of severe weather looks to be east of here and occurs after the front has moved through SWLA. I am increasing the rain chance to 70%.

Once the front moves through we will have cool northerly winds pushing noticeably cooler and drier air into Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for morning lows for sure by Friday and remain there through Monday; and afternoon highs will top out in the 70s. And it is looking more likely that many areas could reach the 40s for morning lows!

This means Halloween is looking very nice with comfortable temperatures, nothing too scary! We will begin to warm by Sunday into next week, but not as warm as the past week has been.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

