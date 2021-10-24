Cowboys upset No. 16 UIW; Run game shines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboys shocked the conference today after getting a 28-20 upset win of No. 16 UIW. The defense came to play forcing 3 turnovers and sacked Cameron Ward 10 times along the way in a game that head coach Frank Wilson says the team played at a high level in all 3 phases.

“I’m so proud of our football team. I’m so proud of our coaches for preparing them to play well,” Wilson said. “I thought this was a hard-fought victory and things that were done that needed to be done to win this game against one of the upper echelon teams in our conference.”

Although the stat sheet tells one story the Cowboy’s offense told another. The pokes got off to hot start with a 4th down touchdown catch by Jamal Pettigrew and then Deonta McMahon struck gold twice in the first half to give the pokes the lead heading into the break.

“For starters, we can’t do anything without the line. The O-line is the key to our offense so if we get them going we’ll be hard to stop,” said McMahon. “You know seeing and coming through the line and just seeing wide-open space my eyes got big and I was like yeah I have to go get this.”

McMahon had his break out game of the season behind an offensive line that’s missing two of it’s starters. However, that didn’t stop the pokes from using the bullets they had to show on the gridiron.

“Happy for everybody that stepped up today,” said quarterback Cody Orgeron. “Deonta had a great game our whole offensive line played their buts off all game from the first quarter to fourth. It gives me confidence too because you know that run game when you start gashing them and gashing them it opens up the passing game so I’m really just proud of our guys and it’s on to the next one.”

The defense applied pressure all game long making things hard for Cameron Ward and the Cardinal’s offense. Isaiah Chambers had four of the Cowboys 10 sacks on the day and says it felt good to get a win at home.

“Yeah I just had a different mindset heading into the game I wanted to win as well, and beat them badly so yes I did feel unstoppable,” said Chambers. “I definitely feel like we’re trending upwards. We’re just going to keep practicing and keep working hard and we might just win out honestly. One game at a time though.”

During the first half the defense lost starting line backer Darius Daniels because of a targeting penalty. Even still, it didn’t stop the defense from executing the game plan. Line backer Kordell Williams shares that the defense executed and flew around despite the adversity.

“It was beautiful. I ain’t lying we had three interceptions. We played lights out, we got after them, we hit them hard,” said Williams. “We played physical, we played smart I enjoyed every bit of it.”

The Cowboys will enjoy this win for the next several hours, but then-coach Wilson and his team will gear up for a road trip to face Southeastern in Hammond next week.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.