50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris among four Saints out against Seahawks

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) catches the ball during the team's NFL...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) catches the ball during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in in Metairie, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will not have a few key contributors Monday night in Seattle.

Taysom Hill (concussion), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Payton Turner (calf) and running back Dwayne Washington are all out against the Seahawks.

Hill and Harris have both been very productive this season. Hill leads the team in rushing touchdowns, while Harris has two receiving touchdowns and leads the team in receiving yards.

The Saints received some positive news on the injury front as well. Center Erik McCoy and tackle Terron Armstead were limited in practice this week and did not have an injury designation, meaning they’re likely to play.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Latest News

Saints running back Alvin Kamara celebrates his touchdown catch-and-run by mimicking the...
By the numbers: Odd stats heading into week 7
New Orleans Saints designated Marcus Davenport (above), Kwon Alexander and Tre'Quan Smith to...
Saints designate Davenport, Alexander and Smith to return from injured reserve
Most hated teams by state.
Buccaneers replace Falcons as most ‘hated’ NFL team In Louisiana
Wil Lutz celebrates has been designated to return from injured reserve. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)
Saints designate kicker Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve