SWLA Arrest Report - Oct 22, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 22, 2021.

Bradley Joseph Trahan, 38, Ragley: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug without prescription; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; no motor vehicle insurance; direct contempt of court.

Fernando Lopez, 44, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Daniel Lee Wiggins, 39, Holden: Aggravated crime against nature; first degree rape; sexual battery, victim under the age of 13.

Shaun Benjamin Chmielewski, 41, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; criminal trespass; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Cesar Alvarez Cruz, 45, Katy, TX: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV Narcotic.

Roddy Joseph Trahan, 60, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Dakota Wayne Cradeur, 33, Iowa: Instate detainer.

Nicole Ann Schleichardt, 38, Iowa: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery, intentional use of force with dangerous weapon.

Jana Ann Newman, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Amy Elizabeth Freeman, 36, Mansfield: Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.

