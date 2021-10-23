50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Scot Kidd described as “worst of the worst” after convicted of murdering Iowa couple

Joan and Zoren O'Brien were shot to death in their home, the day after Hurricane Laura made...
Joan and Zoren O'Brien were shot to death in their home, the day after Hurricane Laura made landfall.(Calcasieu D.A.'s office)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Scot Kidd is found guilty as charged on two counts of first-degree murder. He now faces two mandatory life sentences in prison.

The jury came back at 1 p.m. Friday after deliberating for two hours.

Jurors didn’t believe Scot Kidd’s version of the brutal killings. Instead they agreed Kidd is the man who killed the two elderly people with a shotgun in their Iowa home.

Hurricane Laura had already wreaked havoc on Southwest Louisiana, when the O’Brien family was rocked with the unimaginable tragedy: 73-year-old Joan and 81-year-old Zoren O’Brien were each killed with a shotgun blast to the head the day after the hurricane.

Scot Kidd took the stand and tried to persuade the jury that Zoren had accidentally shot Joan and then that he, Kidd, shot Zoren in self-defense.

But the jury didn’t buy it.  Son Dwayne O’Brien says his parents were good to Kidd.

“He was a family friend; someone they had actually taken in and let spend the night there several times.  They fed him.  My daddy had taken him fishing and done different things with this guy. Just don’t know why it came to that,” said O’Brien.

And O’Brien says there’s no way his father would accidentally fire a gun.

“We were a hunting family.  We’ve hunted birds, we’ve hunted deer. We’d been around weapons.  We all were in the military. So, it’s very common to know how to use a weapon,” said O’Brien.

Calcasieu First Assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson says they went for first-degree murder to make it harder for Kidd to ever win release if the law changes.

“He was desperate, he was looking for money, and that’s eventually what he took, along with firearms from their home after, quite frankly, brutally massacring them,” said Johnson.

“I’m going to make sure that any future parole board understands that this guy is the worst of the worst, because that’s what he is,” he said.

Johnson and Assistant D.A. Joey Williams were struck by the viciousness of the crime:

“These two individuals were brutally murdered, brutally. It’s scary that this can happen just down the road in the quiet town of Iowa,” said Williams.

“He is a truly evil person; he did a truly evil thing and he’s going to pay for it,” said Johnson.

Johnson says sheriff’s detectives did a remarkable job solving the case, considering the challenges immediately after Hurricane Laura.

Kidd’s attorney, Andy Casanave, gave a statement saying, “On behalf of Mr. Kidd, we give our condolences to the O’Brien family. Obviously, this was a difficult trial for everyone. The jury has made its decision. An appeal will be filed.”

Kidd will be sentenced to two life prison terms December 17 before Judge David Ritchie.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

The Patriot Grand Prix Festival lasts from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, with time...
Grand Prix Go-Kart races Saturday at Burton Coliseum
Joan and Zoren O'Brien were shot to death August 27th in their home on South Thompson Street in...
Kidd convicted of killing Iowa couple one day after Hurricane Laura
Louisiana residents living in 337 and 504 area codes will soon have to dial 10 digits when...
337 and 504 area codes moving to 10-digit dialing, adding a three digit suicide prevention hotline
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm weekend ahead, cooler weather arrives next week