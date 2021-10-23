Scot Kidd described as “worst of the worst” after convicted of murdering Iowa couple

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Scot Kidd is found guilty as charged on two counts of first-degree murder. He now faces two mandatory life sentences in prison.

The jury came back at 1 p.m. Friday after deliberating for two hours.

Jurors didn’t believe Scot Kidd’s version of the brutal killings. Instead they agreed Kidd is the man who killed the two elderly people with a shotgun in their Iowa home.

Hurricane Laura had already wreaked havoc on Southwest Louisiana, when the O’Brien family was rocked with the unimaginable tragedy: 73-year-old Joan and 81-year-old Zoren O’Brien were each killed with a shotgun blast to the head the day after the hurricane.

Scot Kidd took the stand and tried to persuade the jury that Zoren had accidentally shot Joan and then that he, Kidd, shot Zoren in self-defense.

But the jury didn’t buy it. Son Dwayne O’Brien says his parents were good to Kidd.

“He was a family friend; someone they had actually taken in and let spend the night there several times. They fed him. My daddy had taken him fishing and done different things with this guy. Just don’t know why it came to that,” said O’Brien.

And O’Brien says there’s no way his father would accidentally fire a gun.

“We were a hunting family. We’ve hunted birds, we’ve hunted deer. We’d been around weapons. We all were in the military. So, it’s very common to know how to use a weapon,” said O’Brien.

Calcasieu First Assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson says they went for first-degree murder to make it harder for Kidd to ever win release if the law changes.

“He was desperate, he was looking for money, and that’s eventually what he took, along with firearms from their home after, quite frankly, brutally massacring them,” said Johnson.

“I’m going to make sure that any future parole board understands that this guy is the worst of the worst, because that’s what he is,” he said.

Johnson and Assistant D.A. Joey Williams were struck by the viciousness of the crime:

“These two individuals were brutally murdered, brutally. It’s scary that this can happen just down the road in the quiet town of Iowa,” said Williams.

“He is a truly evil person; he did a truly evil thing and he’s going to pay for it,” said Johnson.

Johnson says sheriff’s detectives did a remarkable job solving the case, considering the challenges immediately after Hurricane Laura.

Kidd’s attorney, Andy Casanave, gave a statement saying, “On behalf of Mr. Kidd, we give our condolences to the O’Brien family. Obviously, this was a difficult trial for everyone. The jury has made its decision. An appeal will be filed.”

Kidd will be sentenced to two life prison terms December 17 before Judge David Ritchie.

