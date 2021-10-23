FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms possible Sunday, a stronger front arrives by next week

We'll see temperatures slowly falling through the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve seen a nice start to the weekend as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies have been the name of the game throughout the day, but it has been a warm and muggy one. Highs today have climbed into the middle 80′s for everyone and we can expect the pattern to stay the same through the next few days before changes arrive heading into the middle of next week.

Some scattered showers and storms possible heading through our Sunday (KPLC)

A few showers and storms have developed back to our west as an upper level disturbance begins to approach Southwest Louisiana later tonight and into the day on Sunday. For those who have evening plans they look to be just fine as rain won’t be an issue for many of us other than a stray shower or storm possible along the coastline after sunset. Temperatures will slowly fall through the evening into the middle to upper 70′s so it will be warm and muggy with some areas of patchy fog possible. Models are continuing to show the possibility of a few showers and storms after midnight and throughout our Sunday morning as the disturbance moves through the area. While rain won’t be widespread make sure to take the rain jacket or umbrella with you as you head out the door for church or any errands you may have. Highs will be very similar Sunday afternoon with many locations seeing middle 80′s thanks to sunshine breaking out for the second half of our day.

Several chances of rain ahead with a stronger cold front by Wednesday (KPLC)

Expect little change in the forecast for our Monday and the beginning of next week as high pressure sits off to our east bringing in strong southerly flow and plenty of moisture. Rain chances will decrease though once again Monday and Tuesday as a more summer like pattern moves in with just a stray shower or storm possible through the afternoon. Highs stay steady in the middle to upper 80′s, but heading into Wednesday is when things really begin to change as we await the arrival of a stronger cold front. This will bring widespread showers and storms as we move throughout the day on Wednesday before we quickly clear out through the evening and then focus on cooler weather arriving just in time for Halloween.

Showers and storms increase in coverage by the middle of the week (KPLC)

The question will remain just how cool do we get behind the front, but at this time models are indicating we turn back to the lower and middle 70′s by the end of next week with a slight moderation by next weekend. Some models do indicate a secondary boundary moving in by next Sunday bringing another cool down and that is something we will have to watch over time. For now enjoy the rest of your Saturday and have a great Sunday! While it won’t be a complete washout the chance for scattered storms remains in play so make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track the rain. Good news remains in the tropics as we stay quiet with no issues expected.

With rain chances on the way up so our the totals (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.