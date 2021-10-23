50/50 Thursdays
DOTD vows to continue work on drainage lateral following flood complaints

DOTD says they are working to improve the drainage along this corridor.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The old oak trees shed their leaves into the ditches and drainage laterals off State Highway 3092 just south of Lake Charles, plugging the system and disrupting its’ flow.

“It’s not something you can just ignore - either I have to get out here and unplug it or call the state and they will come out,” resident Neal Gerhert.

Some homeowners say tending to the upkeep themselves is sometimes easier than relying on the Department of Transportation, who oversees these roads. Homeowners say their yards don’t only overflow during a historic flood.

“Several times a year, this ditch will fill up with branches and leaves and that just stops all the flow,” Gerhert said. “My outflow of my septic system comes out here and of course it’s buried under leaves and I have to get out here with a pitchfork and try to clean it.”

“I actually got almost about 25 sandbags,” homeowner Himan Shu said.

Some are preparing each time a major storm is forecasted.

“During the hurricane, I was 100% sure my house would flood so it is definitely raising more concerns,” Shu said.

Others claim some damage has been done to property in the past.

“If the outflow of my septic system is underwater, then pretty soon my toilets are going to start backing up and that’s a problem,” Gerhert said.

DOTD says they are working to improve the drainage along this corridor. They will be replacing some of the side drain popes along with continuing to clean the ditches.

