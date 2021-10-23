50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

337 and 504 area codes moving to 10-digit dialing, adding a three-digit suicide prevention hotline

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana residents living in 337 and 504 area codes will soon have to dial 10 digits when making all phone calls.

Eighty-two area codes around the country are transitioning to 10-digit dialing as the Federal Communications Commission prepares to enable 988 to be used to reach the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Calls made with seven digits from 337 and 504 area codes will stop going through on Sunday, Oct. 24, and only calls made using 10 digits will be completed.

The 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is expected to be put into place on July 16, 2022.

The FCC says that during the transition, Americans who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) or through online chats. Veterans and service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net, or texting 838255.

Read more about the change HERE.

See a full list of area codes switching to 10-digit dialing HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

DOTD says they are working to improve the drainage along this corridor.
DOTD vows to continue work on drainage lateral following flood complaints
DOTD says they are working to improve the drainage along this corridor.
DOTD vows to continue work on drainage lateral after flood complaints
Joan and Zoren O'Brien were shot to death in their home, the day after Hurricane Laura made...
Scot Kidd described as “worst of the worst” after convicted of murdering Iowa couple
The Patriot Grand Prix Festival lasts from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, with time...
Grand Prix Go-Kart races Saturday at Burton Coliseum