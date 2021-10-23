337 and 504 area codes moving to 10-digit dialing, adding a three-digit suicide prevention hotline

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana residents living in 337 and 504 area codes will soon have to dial 10 digits when making all phone calls.

Eighty-two area codes around the country are transitioning to 10-digit dialing as the Federal Communications Commission prepares to enable 988 to be used to reach the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Calls made with seven digits from 337 and 504 area codes will stop going through on Sunday, Oct. 24, and only calls made using 10 digits will be completed.

The 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is expected to be put into place on July 16, 2022.

The FCC says that during the transition, Americans who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) or through online chats. Veterans and service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net, or texting 838255.

