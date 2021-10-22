50/50 Thursdays
TDL: Week 8 Thursday scores and highlights

By Brady Renard
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Touchdown Live week eight is upon us. Four games were on the slate tonight with more coming tomorrow on TDL Friday.

The game of the night was a Class 3A tilt between district foes Jennings and LCCP. The Blazers got the best of Jennings behind three touchdowns from both running back Devonte Guidroz and LA Tech commit Keshlon Jackson. The win sets up a possible undefeated district matchup between Iowa and LCCP next week.

Here are the final scores and highlights from tonight’s games.

FINAL:

Acadiana 76, Sam Houston 14

LCCP 60, Jennings 35

Rosepine 70, Pickering 14

Basile 42, Merryville 14

