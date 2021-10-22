TDL Week 8: Scores and highlights

Full scoreboard HERE .

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets look to stay undefeated tonight when they host the Westlake Rams in the Game of the Week.

Iowa (7-0, 2-0) has yet to play a close game this season.

Westlake (6-1, 1-1) has only lost once this year, falling to Lake Charles College Prep two weeks ago. Iowa hosts LCCP (4-3, 2-0) next week.

There are a total of 14 high school football games in Southwest Louisiana tonight. We’ll keep you updated with scores from all of them.

