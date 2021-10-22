Advertisement

TDL Week 8: Scores and highlights

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Full scoreboard HERE.
  • Area standings HERE.
  • Send us your Friday Night Football pics HERE.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets look to stay undefeated tonight when they host the Westlake Rams in the Game of the Week.

Iowa (7-0, 2-0) has yet to play a close game this season.

Westlake (6-1, 1-1) has only lost once this year, falling to Lake Charles College Prep two weeks ago. Iowa hosts LCCP (4-3, 2-0) next week.

There are a total of 14 high school football games in Southwest Louisiana tonight. We’ll keep you updated with scores from all of them.

As always, send us photos of you showing your team spirit!

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

TDL: Week 8 Thursday scores and highlights

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brady Renard
Touchdown Live week eight is upon us. Four games were on the slate tonight with more coming tomorrow on TDL Friday.

Sports

Sports Person of the Week - Neiman Sullen #SWLApreps 10.21.21

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Livestream

TDL: Week 8 Thursday scores and highlights

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Sports

Sports Person of the Week - Neiman Sullen

Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Brandon A. Williams
The Hamilton Christian Warriors are on a three-game win streak and are coming off the program’s biggest win in five years. The Warriors toppled the No. 1 power-rated team in Class 1A in Grand Lake as senior quarterback Neiman Sullen led the way.

Latest News

Football

Iowa at Westlake named week eight’s TDL Game of the Week

Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT
|
By Brady Renard
The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Westlake for the Rams’ matchup against Iowa.

Sports

Sports Person of the Week - Daveion Grubb

Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT
|
By Brandon A. Williams
Leesville’s Daveion Grubb has lived up to his billing as a playmaker this season. The senior wideout is top five in touchdown catches among Southwest Louisiana receivers and has helped lead his team to a 4-2 record atop their district.

Football

TDL WEEK 7: Sulphur 28, Comeaux 6

Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT

Football

TDL WEEK 7: Lafayette 35, Barbe 28

Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT

Football

TDL WEEK 7: Eunice 35, Washington-Marion 12

Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT

Football

TDL WEEK 7: Lake Charles College Prep 34, St. Louis 20

Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT