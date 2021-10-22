50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct 21, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 21, 2021.

Dyllan James Hosea, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Kaleb Dwayne Eaglin, 20, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer; domestic abuse.

Terrica Danielle Mosley, 22, Houston, TX: Possession of marijuana; out of state detainer.

Charlie Gardner, 73, Gainesville, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Christopher James Royal, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage.

Francis Dwayne Clark, 40, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; resisting an officer.

Juan Umberto Palacious, 23, Conroe, TX: Probation violation.

Ceymon Deion Thomas, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Shonda Lee Simmons, 41, DeQuincy: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Katie Elizabeth Blanchard, 31, New Orleans: Instate detainer.

Bridgette Ann Hooper, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; burglary; theft under $5,000.

Caleb Jacob Weldon, 23, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Emile Alexander Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Becky Lyn Peyton, 38, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; having a disorderly place; proper equipment required on vehicles; speeding; threatening a public official.

Heather Elaine Mulkey, 37, Sulphur: Possession fo a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; having a disorderly place; cruelty to juveniles; neglect of family; child desertion.

Melvin Wendell Tubbs, 49, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

Dennis Ray Babcock, 54, Lake Charles: Battery of the infirm; assault.

Brodrick Jermaine Samuel, 33, Jackson: Aggravated assault with a firearm; use of a firearm at a parade; disturbing the peace; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of stolen firearms.

Justin Neal Ellis, 28, Westlake: Careless operation; first offense DWI; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

