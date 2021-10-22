SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 20, 2021.

Joshua Samuel Robert Hill, 28, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

Brandy Kamille Dyson, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; broken headlamps on motor vehicles; no motor vehicle insurance; switched license plates; improper display of plates; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no registration on person.

Veronica Cathy Ella Carter, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Patrick Solomon Stepney, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying weapons.

Stacy Renee Jefferson, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Micah Jerome Declouette, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; disturbing the peace; battery of a police officer.

Clint Austin Carpenter, 39, Hayes: Attempted second-degree battery; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal use of a dangerous weapon; probation violation.

Anna Leigh Mayberry, 26, Bastrop: Illegal possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Jeremy Ledon Williams, 33, Vinton: Out of state detainer.

Travis James Garner, 32, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000; trespassing.

Jason Glenn Coletti, 47, Plaquemine: Probation violation.

Robert Bradley Simmons, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Joseph Dwayne Budwine, 38, Vinton: Contempt of court; second-degree rape (2 charges); aggravated burglary; domestic abuse.

Max Allen Desormeaux, 36, Sulphur: Out of state detainer; contempt of court.

Trebor Deshawn Hampton, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Willie Gerard Foley, 34, Lake Charles: Robbery; possession of marijuana.

Jacobie Devonte Lede, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer.

Bernard Earl Thornton Jr., 61, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

