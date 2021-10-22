50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

National Teen Driver Safety Week

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It can easily be considered one of the best moments in a teenager’s life.

Getting your driver’s license and getting behind the wheel.

While it can signify a new stage in life, a scary statistic lingers.

“So what we have is national stats, so in 2019, there were 2042 vehicle crashes that ended up in fatalities with teen drivers,” said State Trooper Derek Senegal. “And of those, 628 of those drivers actually died in those crashes.”

According to traffic safety marketing, the leading cause of death for teens ages 15 to 18 in the U.S. is motor vehicle crashes.

“They’re inexperienced drivers,” he said. “So you know, most of the teens, you know, they do like we had this morning, some of them are driving their motor vehicle without a seat belt on, there’s more distractions. So you have to limit the number of passengers in that vehicle.”

As trooper Senegal explains, this week, they are spreading the message of safety.

“We want to make sure that those parents, they have access to their teens, day in and day out,” he said. “So we want to make sure that they know the importance of not driving impaired, utilizing their seat belt, not driving distracted, and also speeding, which is also a major cause of crashes.”

He told 7 News they did some enforcement Thursday morning at a local school.

“We screened approximately 210 vehicles that were entering the parking lot, whether it’s teen drivers, whether their parents were dropping them off,” he said. “We did issue 11 notes or seat belt tickets and four of those were adults, and the other seven were the actual drivers themselves.”

Senegal says they are also spreading the message through social media and going to driving schools, where they are showing power points and showing the consequences of different things like driving impaired, and not wearing your seat belt.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

National Teen Driver Safety Week.
National Teen Driver Safety Week
A mostly dry start to the weekend turns to some isolated storms by our Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few areas of patchy fog this morning, hot and humid afternoons for the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: No relief from the heat expected anytime soon
Kidd admits killing Zoren O'Brien but says it was in self-defense after Zoren accidentally shot...
Scot Kidd takes stand in his own defense in first-degree murder trial