Kidd convicted of killing Iowa couple one day after Hurricane Laura

Joan and Zoren O'Brien were shot to death August 27th in their home on South Thompson Street in...
Joan and Zoren O'Brien were shot to death August 27th in their home on South Thompson Street in Iowa.
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scot Kidd was found guilty as charged of two counts of first-degree murder Friday.

The jury found that Kidd shot both 73-year-old Joan O’Brien and 81-year-old Zoren O’Brien in the head with a shotgun on Aug. 28, 2020, just a day after Hurricane Laura.

Kidd, 37, faces two mandatory life sentences in prison.

The jury deliberated for two hours before making their decision.

Kidd took the stand in his own defense, telling jurors that Zoren O’Brien accidentally shot his wife, Joan. Kidd claimed he then shot Zoren in self-defense.

First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson told jurors in his closing statement that the only justice in the case was to find Kidd guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Johnson said Kidd kept changing his story based on evidence he knew the state had.

Defense attorney Andy Casanave argued that the state did not prove who killed the O’Briens. He told jurors the state should have proven Zoren did not shoot his wife.

Kidd’s mandatory life sentence will be imposed on Dec. 17.

The O’Brien’s son, Dwayne O’Brien, said his parents were good to Kidd.

“He was a family friend,” Dwayne said. “Someone they had actually taken in and let spend the night there several times. They fed him. My daddy had taken him fishing and done different things with this guy. Just don’t know why it came to that.”

