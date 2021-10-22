Advertisement

Grand Prix Go-Kart races Saturday at Burton Coliseum

The Patriot Grand Prix Festival lasts from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, with time...
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A racecourse will be set up at the Burton Complex on Saturday as local Go-Kart drivers test their mettle against each other.

The Patriot Grand Prix Festival lasts from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with time trials at 12:30 p.m. and racing beginning at 2 p.m.

There will also be a cornhole tournament (registration opens at 9 a.m.), a magic show and a fireworks show. Casey Chesnutt and Cold Sweat will provide live music.

Click HERE for more information.

Patriot Grand Prix Festival Schedule

  • 9 a.m. - Cornhole competition registration at Burton Coliseum
  • 10 a.m. - Gates open
  • Idlers Show Cart & Truck Display
  • All Racing Teams test track
  • 11:15 a.m. - Racing Teams lunch in Checkered Flag
  • 12:30 p.m. - Time trials
  • 1:45 p.m. - Stock Class Teams test track
  • 2 p.m. - Stock Class Race
  • SWLA Corn Hole Classic
  • 2:45 p.m. - Celebrities test track
  • 3 p.m. - Celebrity Race
  • 3:30 p.m. - Celebrity Trophy Presentation
  • Idlers Trophy Presentation
  • 3:45 p.m. - Open Class teams test track
  • 4 p.m.- Open Class Race
  • 5 p.m. - Awards presentation for Stock & Open Classes
  • 6–7:30 p.m. - Live entertainment – Casey Chesnutt
  • 7:30 p.m. - Corn Hole Classic Trophy Awards
  • 7:35 p.m. - Magic Show
  • 8–9:30 p.m. – Cold Sweat
  • 9:40 p.m. - Salute to our Freedom Fighters Fireworks Show

