Grand Prix Go-Kart races Saturday at Burton Coliseum

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A racecourse will be set up at the Burton Complex on Saturday as local Go-Kart drivers test their mettle against each other.

The Patriot Grand Prix Festival lasts from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with time trials at 12:30 p.m. and racing beginning at 2 p.m.

There will also be a cornhole tournament (registration opens at 9 a.m.), a magic show and a fireworks show. Casey Chesnutt and Cold Sweat will provide live music.

Patriot Grand Prix Festival Schedule

9 a.m. - Cornhole competition registration at Burton Coliseum



10 a.m. - Gates open



Idlers Show Cart & Truck Display



All Racing Teams test track



11:15 a.m. - Racing Teams lunch in Checkered Flag



12:30 p.m. - Time trials



1:45 p.m. - Stock Class Teams test track



2 p.m. - Stock Class Race



SWLA Corn Hole Classic



2:45 p.m. - Celebrities test track



3 p.m. - Celebrity Race



3:30 p.m. - Celebrity Trophy Presentation



Idlers Trophy Presentation



3:45 p.m. - Open Class teams test track



4 p.m.- Open Class Race



5 p.m. - Awards presentation for Stock & Open Classes



6–7:30 p.m. - Live entertainment – Casey Chesnutt



7:30 p.m. - Corn Hole Classic Trophy Awards



7:35 p.m. - Magic Show



8–9:30 p.m. – Cold Sweat



9:40 p.m. - Salute to our Freedom Fighters Fireworks Show



