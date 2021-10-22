50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Gas prices climb once again; expert says it’s due to Hurricane Ida

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “When the gas prices go up, all it does is hurt us,” says Noel Edwards who is filling up his truck.

Looking at the number going up at the gas pump, Edwards says the current price at the pump is unbelievable.

“I drive three and half hours round trip every day, I travel over 215 miles to ad from work every single day.”

He says he pays $160 a week for gas, while the majority of his money spent on gas just to get him to work.

“My job, they don’t care as long as the job gets done. They are not worried about gas prices, they are not worried about this or that or yonder,” adds Edwards.

Jules Harvison is in a similar position. She is studying a Fran U, but is originally from Alabama. She says going home to see her parents is hard when gas prices are through the roof.

“As you can see, I am still waiting here to fill up my tank, I used to pay $26 and like now it’s like so much,” says Harvison. Now she is paying around $45 to fill up her Toyota Camry. “I notice that it does go up during the summer, a lot just kind of in the trend of my whole life seeing like you know when people mostly travel, but now that’s getting colder…I’m just well maybe it will go down, but it keeps going up,” adds Harvison.

LSU Economics Professor Loren Scott believes gas prices will continue to rise. In part, he blames Hurricane Ida for prices going up.

“Basically, what’s happening right now, there’s a lot of oil about 300,000 barrels a day that shut in the Gulf of Mexico because of damage from Hurricane Ida. Okay, so that’s a lot of oil that’s been taken off the market,” says Scott.

Scott adds that other states are seeing higher gas prices than Louisiana, considering so many oil refineries are located in our home state. The state is able to keep delivery costs down. Scott predicts gas prices will continue to rise throughout the holiday season, but entering 2022 he says normal gas prices will go back to below $3.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

337 and 504 area codes moving to 10-digit dialing, adding a three-digit suicide prevention hotline
DOTD says they are working to improve the drainage along this corridor.
DOTD vows to continue work on drainage lateral following flood complaints
DOTD says they are working to improve the drainage along this corridor.
DOTD vows to continue work on drainage lateral after flood complaints
Joan and Zoren O'Brien were shot to death in their home, the day after Hurricane Laura made...
Scot Kidd described as “worst of the worst” after convicted of murdering Iowa couple
The Patriot Grand Prix Festival lasts from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, with time...
Grand Prix Go-Kart races Saturday at Burton Coliseum