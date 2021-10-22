First Alert Forecast: Warm weekend ahead, cooler weather arrives next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected it was another warm day Friday with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Temperatures will slowly fall overnight and will reach the mid to upper 60s by Saturday morning.

A stationary front is slowly moving in our vicinity and will remain nearby through Sunday. The front will likely keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend, but it will not be a washout. Temperatures will not change as highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s and lows will only drop to the mid to upper 60s. The humidity is likely to remain high too and that may push heat indices into the low 90s! If you have outdoor plans this weekend I would not cancel those, but do plan to monitor the forecast and the radar.

The front will dissipate Sunday or Monday, but I am going to leave a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Monday, then increasing to 30% on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain warm as well until the next front arrives later in the week.

That front will move through likely late Wednesday with a good scattering of showers and storms expected ahead of the front beginning late Tuesday continuing until the front arrives. During this time I am placing the rain chance at 40%, though this could change depending on how the weather plays out that day. It is worth noting that there is still some disagreement on the speed and strength of the front form the various computer models, so the details may change with time.

Once the front moves through we will have cool northerly winds pushing noticeably cooler and drier air into Southwest Louisiana. Similar to last week when the cold front moved through. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for morning lows for sure by Friday and remain there through Monday; and afternoon highs will top out in the 70s.

This means Halloween is looking very nice with comfortable temperatures, nothing too scary! This is still more than a week away and the details of the forecast that for out are subject to change, so continue to monitor us for updates.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

