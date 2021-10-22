FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few areas of patchy fog this morning, hot and humid afternoons for the weekend

Dense Fog is forming in a few locations early this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fog is once again causing some issues this morning, but thankfully it’s not as widespread as yesterday but with that being said a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Cameron Parishes until 9 a.m.. Much like yesterday once the sun comes up the fog will quickly burn off and then it’s off to the races as temperatures will warm into the afternoon and the hot and humid afternoons stick around into the weekend.

Temperatures warm into the middle 80's once again (KPLC)

With fog being around this morning reducing visibility below a mile in a few locations you’ll need to make sure to take it slow and use those low beams as you head off to work and school. Temperatures are remaining on the mild side with many areas in the upper 60′s to near 70 with dew points in the upper 60′s as well making for a very muggy start. We are expecting a cold front to push through during the day today but unfortunately it’s not a strong once and even as the front passes winds will remain out of the south keeping moisture in place through the weekend. One positive note is that rain chances remain low throughout the day with no issues in that regard, but a quick passing shower can’t be ruled out with the frontal passage. Highs climb back into the middle 80′s with a few locations closer to the upper 80′s so make sure to stay hydrated out there with the humidity making it feel just a little warmer.

A mostly dry start to the weekend turns to some isolated storms by our Sunday (KPLC)

Evening plans such as Friday Night Football or Movie Under the Stars looks to be just fine with not much in the way of weather issues other than it being a little warm so you’ll want to take the short sleeves as you head out. Much like the last few evenings temperatures will slowly cool through the overnight back into the middle to upper 60′s come Saturday morning. Weekend plans will be okay for Saturday other than a slim chance for a passing shower or storm, but rain chances remain much like the last several days with jut a few popping up. McNeese’s Homecoming looks to be just fine as well but make sure to take the sunscreen and plenty of water as it will be warm with highs in the middle 80′s. Sunday will feature a little different story as an upper level disturbance pushes through and that could bring a few more showers and storms to the area but not a complete washout.

A stronger front looks to move through heading into the middle of next week (KPLC)

Our pattern sticks around even into the early and middle stages of next week as there is no true cold front set to move through so expect the warm and muggy afternoons to continue with just a small chance for a shower or storm. This is more typical of our summertime set up rather than Fall but for those who like the cooler weather some good news is in the mix as well. A stronger cold front looks to move through bringing scattered showers and storms starting Wednesday and ending Wednesday night before cooler and drier air moves in by late next week. It’s something we will keep an eye on but at least the chance of some cooler weather will be something to look forward to. Have a great Friday and a wonderful and safe weekend!

Rain chances and totals on the rise over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

