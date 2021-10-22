COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 22, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 21.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 681 new cases.

· 16 new deaths.

· 342 patients hospitalized (12 fewer than previous update).

· 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 47 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 58 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 28 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 41 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 11 active cases among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

