Sports Person of the Week - Neiman Sullen

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Hamilton Christian Warriors are on a three-game win streak and are coming off the program’s biggest win in five years. The Warriors toppled the No. 1 power-rated team in Class 1A in Grand Lake as senior quarterback Neiman Sullen led the way.

“Just keeping God first and just staying humble. You know I have great teammates and great coaches,” said Sullen. “They all just put their trust in me and I just put the team on my back.”

The Warriors were down at halftime against the Hornets, but Sullen’s ability to make plays shined bright under the lights en route to the Warriors’ 24-21 come-from-behind win.

“It means a lot to us,” Sullen said. “They were the number one team in the state. Coach gave us the challenge we just got it done.”

The performance was a total team effort. Warriors head coach Dexter Washington shares that the defense complemented the offense in the come from behind win.

“You know our kids stopped them when we needed to,” Washington said. “For four consecutive possessions, we held them to 18 yards our defense came to play. That’s probably the best our defense has played all year long.”

Sullen has passed for over 500 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season and says the level of productivity has been a group effort.

“It definitely starts with my offensive line. They definitely open up things for me and my other teammates,” Sullen said. “I got Donovan Henderson, Dylan Harmon you know Caleb Blakely. I have a freshman DJ Garrett who just started at center the last game you know. My receivers Devonte Coffee, Samuel Knight, Logan Richard, Elijah Belton, and my running back who opens it up for me is Ze’beian Doffoney which is the best running back in the state right now.”

As Sullen and the Warriors have their eyes set on a playoff run after not competing in them last season.

“Definitely winning a district championship. At least win one round of the playoffs. Take it game by game. it’s definitely going to mean a big thing to us,” said Sullen. “Coach Washington and our school principal and just our school. We just have to bring one home to them.”

