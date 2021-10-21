50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese Mayhem to give first peek at new-look basketball teams

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese basketball fans will get a chance to see both the Cowgirls and Cowboys before they tip-off their seasons, at the McNeese Mayhem on Tuesday, October 26 from 8-9 p.m. at the McNeese Ralph Ward Recreation Complex.

“The Mayhem” t-shirts will be handed out to students that are to be worn at all home games as the student section will now be rebranded with that name.

The Cowboys will conduct a brief scrimmage while the Cowgirl Kickers and McNeese Cheerleaders will perform. Students will also get an opportunity to participate in games with the student-athletes.

DJ Tyski will be on hand to mix things up and Buddy Russ will blow the roof off with his booming voice on the PA.

The event will also be Halloween-themed as fans and students are encouraged to dress in their best costume and win prizes while participating in Halloween-themed games.

Schedule posters will also be available to all in attendance.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

LSU Tigers
Edna Karr 4-star WR Aaron Anderson decommits from LSU
LSU wide receiver Koy Moore (2)
REPORT: LSU WR Koy Moore enters transfer portal
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Breaking down details behind ‘separation agreement’ between LSU & Coach O
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton...
Raising Cane’s Coach O billboard comes down 24 hours after announcement