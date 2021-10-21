McNeese Mayhem to give first peek at new-look basketball teams

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese basketball fans will get a chance to see both the Cowgirls and Cowboys before they tip-off their seasons, at the McNeese Mayhem on Tuesday, October 26 from 8-9 p.m. at the McNeese Ralph Ward Recreation Complex.

“The Mayhem” t-shirts will be handed out to students that are to be worn at all home games as the student section will now be rebranded with that name.

The Cowboys will conduct a brief scrimmage while the Cowgirl Kickers and McNeese Cheerleaders will perform. Students will also get an opportunity to participate in games with the student-athletes.

DJ Tyski will be on hand to mix things up and Buddy Russ will blow the roof off with his booming voice on the PA.

The event will also be Halloween-themed as fans and students are encouraged to dress in their best costume and win prizes while participating in Halloween-themed games.

Schedule posters will also be available to all in attendance.

