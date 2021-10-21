Man accused of breaking into same Westlake home twice in a month

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff man was arrested Wednesday in connection with two burglaries last month, authorities say.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis J. Garner, 32, after the SWLA Crime Lab matched his DNA with DNA evidence from the crime scene, said Kayla Vincent with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish deputies investigated the initial break-in at a home on Cox Road in Westlake on Sept. 5, Vincent said.

During the initial investigation, it was discovered the suspect made entry into the home by breaking a window in the back of the residence, Vincent said. Once inside the home, the suspect stole several items including jewelry and a TV.

After receiving notification that Garner’s DNA matched the DNA obtained from the crime scene, detectives made contact with Garner at his residence. During questioning Wednesday, he stated he went back to the residence a second time, between Sept. 25 and 27, at which time he stole appliances and outdoor equipment from under the carport, Vincent said.

Prior to questioning, Garner was found to be in possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, along with several of the items that were previously stolen from the residence, Vincent said.

Garner was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; theft less than $1,000; criminal damage to property; criminal trespassing; possession of CDS II; and possession of drug paraphernalia. His total bond is set at $36,500.

CPSO Detective Chris Duhon is the lead investigator on this case.

