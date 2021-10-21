50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles to enforce stricter ordinances on abandoned properties

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles city officials are once again asking residents and business owners to clean up their damaged properties. The city council voted to address the problem with bigger consequences.

If you drive through Lake Charles, you may notice the many abandoned homes and businesses throughout the city, even over a year after Hurricane Laura.

“We want to allow people time to work through their insurance companies, work through FEMA or work through other issues, but we also realize we are now a year post event.,” said Lake Charles Mayor, Nic Hunter. “We also hear the cries from the neighbors.”

City officials are taking a stance and enforcing stern ordinances, hoping those owners will shake a leg and clean-up their property.

“We started working on several ordinances that would allow the city of Lake Charles to be more proactive to address some of these issues,” Hunter said.

Hunter explains that daily fines will increase from a daily fee of $500 a day, to $1,000 a day, as well as changing the city’s boarded commercial building policy from 24 months to 12 months.

“We want to reduce that to twelve months, and just in a very general sense, Lake Charles would be a better position to re-coop money that we have expended for demolition costs, if worse case scenario and these buildings are condemned,” Hunter said.

These updated ordinances should go into effect within the next several days.

