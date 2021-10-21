50/50 Thursdays
Grambling State University gives security update after 2 deadly shootings on campus in less than a week

Grambling State University held a security update briefing Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after the...
Grambling State University held a security update briefing Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after the campus experience two deadly shootings in less than a week.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Following a deadly homecoming week, a news conference was held to discuss the recent violent incidents at Grambling State University.

The event was held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the GSU nursing building auditorium, on Cole Street.

The update comes as students returned back to campus on Wednesday, Oct. 20, following two shootings.

The news conference was held in conjunction with key law enforcement officials to provide an update on security measures and other information in light of recent incidents on campus.

President Rick Gallot Jr., Superintendent of Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, Deputy Superintendent of Patrol Lt. Col. Chavez Canmoon, Deputy Superintendent of the Bureau of Investigation Lt. Col. Kenny VanBuren, and Lincoln Parish Sheriff Stephen Williams were all in attendance.

Texan provides a mother’s perspective on deadly violence at Grambling State
A crowd scatters after gunfire rings out at GSU on Oct. 17, 2021.
Grambling to implement campus-wide curfew until further notice following 2 deadly shootings
Fear, uncertainty as Grambling State community reels from 2 deadly shootings in 4 days
Victims ID’d after fatal shooting sparked by $5 parking
Zelanz R. French, 23, of Shreveport, La.

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Louisiana State Superintendent of Education visits Calcasieu Parish Schools Wednesday.
Louisiana State Superintendent of Education visits Calcasieu Parish Schools Wednesday.
