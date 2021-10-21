First Alert Forecast: No relief from the heat expected anytime soon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a muggy day Thursday with dense fog to start the day, then sunshine by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies tonight along with patchy fog is possible as temperatures drop only into the upper 60s.

A cold front is pulling up stationary in our vicinity now and will slowly move east across the state through Saturday. The front will likely keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend, but it will not be a washout. Temperatures will not change as highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s and lows will only drop to the mid to upper 60s. The humidity is likely to remain high too and that may push heat indices into the low 90s! If you have outdoor plans this weekend I would not cancel those, but do plan to monitor the forecast and the radar.

The long-range models show another cold front by the middle or end of week too, and the models have been pretty consistent on that too. Those models show this front actually moving through with cooler weather returning by the end of the week into the weekend. Stay tuned for more on that in the coming days.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

