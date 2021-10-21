50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: No relief from the heat expected anytime soon

By Wade Hampton
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a muggy day Thursday with dense fog to start the day, then sunshine by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies tonight along with patchy fog is possible as temperatures drop only into the upper 60s.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

A cold front is pulling up stationary in our vicinity now and will slowly move east across the state through Saturday. The front will likely keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend, but it will not be a washout. Temperatures will not change as highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s and lows will only drop to the mid to upper 60s. The humidity is likely to remain high too and that may push heat indices into the low 90s! If you have outdoor plans this weekend I would not cancel those, but do plan to monitor the forecast and the radar.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The long-range models show another cold front by the middle or end of week too, and the models have been pretty consistent on that too. Those models show this front actually moving through with cooler weather returning by the end of the week into the weekend. Stay tuned for more on that in the coming days.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

.
Wade's Video Forecast: Warm humid weather will continue into next week
Temperatures don't change much over the next few days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy start to the day, hot and humid weather continues into the weekend
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - October 21, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6:30-7 - October 21, 2021