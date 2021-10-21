FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy start to the day, hot and humid weather continues into the weekend

We are off to a foggy start this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fog has developed across all of Southwest Louisiana this morning and really reducing visibility in most areas and that’s why a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10:00 a.m. this morning. Expect the warm and muggy afternoons to continue through the end of the week and into the weekend as a real significant change in the pattern doesn’t look likely until the middle of next week.

Temperatures climb back into the middle 80's (KPLC)

Make sure to allow yourself a little extra time as you make your way out the door this morning with dense fog around helping to cause some visibility issues throughout the region. Temperatures are off to a mild start once again with many areas in the middle to upper 60′s thanks to rising dew points as well as fog acting as an insulating blanket and keeping us on the warmer side. Make sure to keep an eye out for the kids at the bus stop as well as it will be hard to see a significant distance ahead of you on the morning commute. Much like our Wednesday expect to see sunshine popping out this afternoon and helping to warm us quickly back into the middle 80′s with feels like temperatures back into the lower 90′s at times. As for our rain chances not much has changed as a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out but like Wednesday the threat for any widespread rain remains low.

Temperatures don't change much over the next few days (KPLC)

If you like the warmer weather then there is good news as this pattern isn’t looking to change anytime soon as middle 80′s through the afternoon will be common right on into next week. The one down side is the mugginess that we will have around but sunshine looks likely each afternoon with rain chances remaining on the lower end through the beginning of the weekend. What we will have to watching moving towards Sunday is an upper level disturbance moving in from the south and west, which could help to increase rain chances just a little if it takes a more northerly track. That is something that will become more ironed out in detail over the next day or so, but for those who do like the cooler weather there is hope on the horizon as a more significant front looks likely moving into the middle of next week.

An upper level disturbance moves through heading into Sunday (KPLC)

Weekend plans look to be just fine with no issues on Saturday other than a stray shower or storm possible for the McNeese Homecoming game although it will be a warm and muggy one. Rain chances do increase by the middle of next week however as deeper tropical moisture will move to the north and combine with an approaching cold front to give more widespread showers and storms by next Wednesday. Models are continuing to indicate a bigger cool down behind the front breaking the summertime pattern we are stuck in. We’ll keep a watch on it as we move forward in time, but the tropics are remaining quiet with no issues expected. Enjoy the sunshine and make sure to stay cool if you’ll be outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

We are going to see several rain chances over the next few days, but it doesn't look to amount to much (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

