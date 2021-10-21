50/50 Thursdays
CPSO seeks public’s help in identifying hit-and-run suspect

The truck involved in the hit-and-run.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run Monday, Oct. 4 in Moss Bluff.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Tomahawk Drive, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. During the initial investigation, detectives learned a truck traveled off the roadway and struck a mailbox.

The truck will have minor damage to the front passenger side and right front quarter panel, Vincent said.

CPSO is asking anyone who can identify the truck seen in the photograph, or who has information about this case, to contact lead investigator Sgt. Casey Steech at 337-491-3846.

