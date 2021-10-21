Cowboys preparing for homecoming against No. 16 UIW

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Week 7 brings a familiar yet tough opponent for the Cowboys as the No. 16 UIW Cardinals come to town looking to spoil the poke’s homecoming festivities. Back in week four, the Cardinals shut out the pokes 31-0, but head coach Frank Wilson said they’re doing everything in their power this week to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

“We’ve vested a lot of time preparing for this team, but the finger points back at us and us being sound in what we do,” Wilson said. “They’re a quality team and so we have to make the play when the play presents itself I think is the greatest thing we’ll have to get done in this game.”

Making the play is something the pokes started doing last week in their 35-17 win against Northwestern State. However, this week making the play isn’t the only item on the agenda.

“We have to start fast and finish fast,” said quarterback Cody Orgeron. “We can’t be a second-half team we have to come out in the first quarter the first time we get the ball and go down there and hit them in the mouth and build that momentum through the whole game and I think things will turn out in our favor.”

The matchup is a budding rivalry game, and with the recent success by UIW in the series, the Cowboys want to revenge on their home turf.

“It’s on our mind. It’s on everybody’s mind we remember what they did to us even in the spring how they just came in here and then we pride ourselves on protecting the hole it’s our home so we’re just going to try to do that play as hard as we can,” said wide receiver Mason Pierce. “The most physical team is going to win and we’re going to show it.”

The McNeese defense held the cards offense to their lowest point total of the season last month. Cornerback Corione Harris said the Pokes have to pressure them from the jump.

“It’s really important it’s our homecoming week and just being able to get them out of their game plan early that’s going to be a big start then our offense is going to come in and do their thing and score the ball,” Harris said.

The last three matchups may not have gone the Cowboy’s way, but if they want to win the second meeting of the season they’ll have to sue all their bullets and more.

