By the numbers: Odd stats heading into week 7
Saints at Seahawks
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are going to march into Lumen Field this Monday night for a primetime matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, but what about what’s behind the clashing of shoulder pads, the cadences of the dueling quarterbacks, or the white noise generated by the fans?
Here are some numbers, stats, and all-around fun facts that pertain to this week 7 contest:
- Saints are 9-6 coming off the bye since 2006
- Only 2 wins off the bye against opponents with winning records since 2006
- Saints-Seahawks all-time series is tied at 8
- Saints have won the last two meetings vs. Seattle
- Saints have the 28th ranked offense vs. the Seahawks 32nd ranked defense
- Seahawks have the 22nd ranked offense vs. the Saints 15th ranked defense
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will miss only the second start of his career this week
- This is only the 2nd time since 2007 that Drew Brees won’t be a part of this series
- Since 2006, the Saints are 44-15 in the month of October
We’ll be back next week with some more numbers as the Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superdome on Halloween.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.