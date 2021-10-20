50/50 Thursdays
Trial underway for man accused of killing Iowa couple in days after Hurricane Laura

Zoren O’Brien, 81, and Joan O’Brien, 73, were found shot to death in their home in Iowa on Aug....
Zoren O’Brien, 81, and Joan O’Brien, 73, were found shot to death in their home in Iowa on Aug. 29, 2020.(Johnson and Brown Funeral Home)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa couple in the days following Hurricane Laura.

Scot Martin Kidd, 37, faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Zoren O’Brien, 81, and Joan O’Brien, 73, found shot to death in their home on Thompson Avenue on Aug. 29, 2020. If convicted, Kidd faces life in prison.

Scot Martin Kid, 36, of Kinder, was arrested in Eunice for felony theft.
Scot Martin Kid, 36, of Kinder, was arrested in Eunice for felony theft.(KPLC)

Both were shot in the head with a shotgun, according to court testimony. They were found by their son, who had gone to their house to help clean up from Hurricane Laura. Jurors were shown photos of the scene.

First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson told jurors Kidd’s blood was on a flashlight found near the bodies and some of Joan O’Brien’s jewelry was found in the possession of Kidd’s estranged girlfriend.

Defense attorney Andrew Casanave said Kidd had been in the O’brien’s home before.

Kidd was a longtime acquaintance of the O’briens, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.

