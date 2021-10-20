SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2021.

Dalton Thaddeus Arrant, 22, Vinton: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Vito Jerome Martarona, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Melissa Renee Miller, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Mark Wayne Williams, 62, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Jamie Ann Semmes, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Gary Dale Pierce, 38, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.

Wanya Keshaun Payne, 23, DeQuincy: Illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Jervon James Broussard, 24, Lafayette: Illegal use of dangerous weapons; aggravated property damage.

Jacoby Thomas Chenier, 23, DeQuincy: Illegal use of weapons.

Brison Jarmal Thibodeaux, 28, Broussard: Drive-by shooting; aggravated property damage; illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Randal Scott Skinner, 31, Iowa: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more (2 charges); issuing worthless checks worth $25,000 or more; instate detainer.

Jesse Thomas Brown, 39, Hitchcock, TX: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); contempt of court; property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000.

Bryce Garrett Jensen, 28, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Justin James Shrope, 32, Singer: Possession of stolen things under $25,000 (2 charges); burglary; property damage under $50,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; extortion.

Joshua Samuel Robert Hill, 28, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Brandy Kamille Dyson, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no headlamps on motor vehicle; no motor vehicle insurance; switched license plates; improper display of plates; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; owner must secure vehicle registration.

Veronica Cathy Ella Carter, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Patrick Solomon Stepney, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Stacy Renee Jefferson, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Micah Jerome Declouette, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; disturbing the peace; battery of a police officer.

