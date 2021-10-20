50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Salmonella outbreak linked to onions sold across the US

The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.
The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Canva)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak affecting more than 30 states in the United States is linked in onions.

Fresh whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc. were sold in grocery stores in restaurants across the U.S.

ProSource Inc. indicated onions were last imported on Aug. 27, but the CDC says the onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.

The CDC says the onions should be thrown away and may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand, ProSource Inc., and the country where they were grown, Mexico. Onions that do not have labels indicating where they came from should also be thrown away.

Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

Surfaces and containers that have been in contact with the onions should be washed with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after eating affected foods. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Severe symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, a fever higher than 102°F, vomiting and dehydration.

Anyone with severe salmonella symptoms should call their healthcare provider immediately.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

Lower COVID Numbers Bring Hope To Southwest Louisiana
Lower COVID numbers bring hope to Southwest Louisiana
Steven Peewee Edwards, 39, of Elton, faces one count of obstruction of justice, one count of...
Man accused of attempting to set fire to home he allegedly burglarized
Some Netflix employees hold a walk-out regarding the Dave Chappelle controversy.
Dave Chappelle special spurs Netflix walkout; ‘Trans lives matter’
Nebraska congressman pleads not guilty to federal charges
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden touts middle-class values of his $2 trillion spending plan