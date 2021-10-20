50/50 Thursdays
McNeese hosts 2021 Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship on Oct. 30

The Pride Of McNeese Cowboy Marching Band
The Pride Of McNeese Cowboy Marching Band
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will host the 2021 Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship at Cowboy Stadium from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Eighteen high school bands from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas will perform before a panel of music educators. Each team will receive written and recorded comments, a festival rating, and overall top-5 competitive rankings.

The evening will conclude with an exhibition performance by the Pride of McNeese Marching Band, followed by an awards ceremony.

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

All proceeds from the event will go to supporting McNeese Bands.

“It’s great to have so many high school bands from the local area and surrounding states and this program gives these bands the opportunity to show off their hard work, especially after most band programs were unable to perform during 2020,” said McNeese director of bands Dr. Jay Sconyers. “It also gives students the chance to see the Pride of McNeese and what McNeese has to offer. We are excited to return to the field and show off our exciting program and excellent students and to show future students why McNeese is a first choice university for so many.”

Participating Louisiana bands include:

  • Barbe High School
  • Benton High School
  • Central Lafourche High School
  • DeRidder High School
  • Iowa High School
  • Kinder High School
  • LaGrange High School
  • Pineville High School
  • Rayne High School
  • Sam Houston High School
  • South Beauregard High School
  • Sulphur High School
  • Vinton High School
  • Washington-Marion Magnet High School
  • Westlake High School

Out-of-state schools include:

  • Grenada High School from Grenada, Mississippi
  • C. E. King High School from Houston, Texas
  • West Brook High from Beaumont, Texas

Anyone who need accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

