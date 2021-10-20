Man arrested after shooting in Bell City Tuesday evening

50/50 Thursdays
Clint A. Carpenter, 39, of Hayes, was arrested on counts of aggravated second-degree battery; illegal use of a dangerous weapon; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - A Hayes man is under arrest following a shooting in Bell City Tuesday evening.

Deputies responding to a call in the 6100 block of La. 101 in Bell City around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday found a person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to information from Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspect, Clint A. Carpenter, 39, of Hayes, allegedly shot the victim after a verbal argument, then fled the scene, Vincent said.

Deputies searched the area, using CPSO Air 1. Carpenter was found a short time later in a wooded area south of Hayes, near La. 14, Vincent said.

Carpenter was arrested on counts of aggravated second-degree battery; illegal use of a dangerous weapon; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.  Judge Mike Canaday set bond at $175,000.

Det. Michael Miller is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

