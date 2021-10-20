Man accused of attempting to set fire to home he allegedly burglarized

Elton, LA (KPLC) - An Elton man is accused of attempting to set fire to a home he had allegedly burglarized, according to officials with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Peewee Edwards, 39, faces one count of obstruction of justice, one count of simple burglary and one count of simple arson.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the Elton Police Department received a report on Oct. 16, of a break-in at a residence in Elton. Elton police identified the suspect and recovered several items taken from the home, he said. There was also evidence of attempted arson of the residence, he said.

Detectives with the Jeff Davis Sheriff Office were asked to assist Elton in the investigation and apprehension of the suspect.

Edwards was arrested on Oct. 18.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.