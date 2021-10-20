50/50 Thursdays
Man accused of attempting to set fire to home he allegedly burglarized

Steven Peewee Edwards, 39, of Elton, faces one count of obstruction of justice, one count of simple burglary and one count of simple arson.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Elton, LA (KPLC) - An Elton man is accused of attempting to set fire to a home he had allegedly burglarized, according to officials with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Peewee Edwards, 39, faces one count of obstruction of justice, one count of simple burglary and one count of simple arson.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the Elton Police Department received a report on Oct. 16, of a break-in at a residence in Elton. Elton police identified the suspect and recovered several items taken from the home, he said. There was also evidence of attempted arson of the residence, he said.

Detectives with the Jeff Davis Sheriff Office were asked to assist Elton in the investigation and apprehension of the suspect. 

Edwards was arrested on Oct. 18.

