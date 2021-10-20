50/50 Thursdays
Lower COVID numbers bring hope to Southwest Louisiana

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -There’s plenty of resiliency to be found here in Southwest Louisiana, The respose to the global COVID-19 pandemic, two hurricanes, a major freeze, and a major flood proved that. Each time the community has come together to come back stronger.

The fourth wave swept across Louisiana, starting around the second week of July. However, Dr. Manley Jordan, the Chief Medical Officer at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital said that even though the fourth surge came through Louisiana, it was different everywhere.

“The variability in the timing of the virus throughout the country was different. Even in the state of Louisiana was a little bit different during the fourth surge. Southwest Louisiana we lagged behind...it took us about two and a half weeks before we started seeing an increase. The fourth surge is largely due to the delta variant. We always lagged behind the rest of the state during the fourth surge. Where in July of 2020 we lead the state.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are down, not just across the country but here in Southwest Louisiana as well. There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for those who have been fighting on the front lines of the pandemic.

“The most valuable resources are human resources. It’s the doctors, the nurses, the technicians by the bedside. That’s what was getting stretched emotionally, physically, spiritually. hope is always the message to take. I think we as a hospital, we as a community, and as a state, we can get through some very tough times. I think we’ve learned what resiliency is. Certainly resiliency there’s two sides to the coin. there’s endurance but also we have to learn how to take care of each other and recover and recharge, so we can endure again. But I think we’ve become very hopeful, very resilient, we take care of each other...so there’s been some silver linings to this pandemic,” Jordan said.

We might have light at the end of the tunnel, but we aren’t out just yet. Just a reminder, it is flu season. So remember to continue taking precautions such as washing your hands and wearing a mask.

