Local meat markets brace for the holiday season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re planning on cooking a turkey dinner this Thanksgiving, you’ll need to act fast and get ready for increased prices. Local meat markets are preparing for the holidays, but say they’re already having shortages of turkeys and other products, along with an increase in prices.

Joseph Roseberry, owner of Hebert’s Specialty Meats in Lake Charles says they are doing what they can, but still have a shortage of one main holiday meal- turkeys.

“At this point in time the shortage we’re seeing is turkeys,” Roseberry said.

Roseberry said they never really know how much product they will get when they make orders, but they have been receiving much less than they are ordering. He says they try to order as much as they can, but there is just not as many turkeys to supply the demand.

“For example if I order 1,000 turkeys, I may only get 200 turkeys,” Roseberry said.

He says they started ordering turkeys for Hebert’s 3 months ago, and are still waiting for many of those orders to be fulfilled. Roseberry also says they go through 10 different manufacturers to ensure they can get as much as they can in time for the holidays.

The price of the meat has also increased. “Price has increased about 33% on turkeys,” Roseberry said.

He adds that the price of meat already increases during the holiday season, and combined with the shortage at hand, it is making the problem much worse.

If you’re planning on frying your turkey, you’ll also need to prepare for some extra funds for the oil.

“The biggest thing is oil. Oil has tripled in price for people that want to fry turkeys, you have to look at the whole,” Roseberry said.

Hebert’s is working as hard as they can to ensure everybody can enjoy their Thanksgiving meal this year, and want to remind everybody the best way to prepare- is to act now.

“The same thing as everybody else- we’re running short on employees, we’re running short on product, so it’s gonna make it difficult during the holidays so we’re just doing the best we can,” Roseberry said.

