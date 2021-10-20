Lake Charles Police holding drug take-back event on Oct. 23

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department in conjunction with the DEA will be holding a drug take-back event on Oct. 23, 2021.

The event assists the community by giving residents the chance to prevent pill abuse and get rid of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs.

Residents can bring their pills to the Lake Charles Civic Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Officers will be accepting the drugs on the south side of the center.

The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. However, the DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharp objects, only pills or patches.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 23rd Take Back Day event, you can go to www.DEATakeBack.com or call the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1456 Ext. 5250.

