Job fair to help alleviate shortages in the Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Still working to fill the gaps, the Louisiana Workforce Commission is trying to connect more people with jobs after the national staffing shortage issues.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission teamed up with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Workforce Development Board to help alleviate some of the shortages happening in the area.

There were roughly 45 different employers and 500 different job opportunities available at the job fair.

“It’s just an opportunity for job seekers to get out, network, meet with employers and meet with other unemployed individuals in hopes that they get back to work,” said the Local Area Coordinator for the American Job Center Crystal Scott.

Ken Zenon with Gofer Delivery Services has personally experienced the struggle of trying to get people in the door.

“It’s been challenging I think because we’re just starting. I’m not sure what the difficulties are with the actual hiring in the area because we haven’t had much experience,” said the Chief Executive Officer with Gofer Delivery Services Ken Zenon.

Zenon is currently looking to hire several people with driving experience.

“We’re looking to fill about 35 to 45 open positions that will have in the Lake Charles Area for delivery specialists,” Zenon said.

Joseph Simien came to the career fair seeking a new opportunity and left with a couple of ideas.

“I actually have two jobs. I’ve got two people that are going to call me back today. I’ve got marshalls, they looking for more people to come work for them and then pride staffing say they gonna call me back too because they have a truck driving position open for me,” said Joseph Simien.

Simien said that there was really something for everyone at the job fair.

“I was really looking into truck driving. I’m also a skilled laborer. They have a lot of labor positions out here They have lawn services out here, they have healthcare out here, they even have counseling sessions out here for those that may need a little help staying on a positive path,” Simien said.

This job fair is a quarterly job fair and the next one is set to happen sometime after the new year.

In the meantime, to keep up with the latest job fairs in the area click here.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.