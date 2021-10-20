Forensic chemist says Scot Kidd’s DNA at murder scene

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The day after Hurricane Laura an Iowa couple was shot to death in their South Thompson Avenue home.

Scot Kidd is now on trial for two counts first degree murder.

Zoren O’Brien, 81, and Joan O’Brien, 73, were found shot to death in the home on Aug. 29, 2020.

An expert witness testified that Kidd’s DNA is a match to blood on a flashlight in the O’Brien home after the murders.

However, the defense counters saying Kidd had worked at the house--so his DNA might have been there before the killings.

Dwayne O’Brien went to the house August 29, to help his parents clean up after Hurricane Laura. He called “Good morning, we’re here,” but no one answered as he entered the home about 7 a.m. But he quickly discovered the gruesome scene--his parents shot to death.

Both Joan and Zoren O’Brien were shot with a shotgun resulting in massive head injuries that killed them.

Pictures of the scene indicated moments before, Joan had been preparing breakfast. Bacon was still on the stove and the kitchen faucet running.

Jurors also saw the photos documenting the horrific killings.

Jurors also heard testimony from Kidd’s estranged ex-girlfriend who said he gave her some of Joan O’Brien’s jewelry.

Kidd was arrested after an Iowa police officer spotted him in the bed of a pickup heading east on Highway 190.

Prosecutors say they will show how, despite the evidence, Kidd repeatedly denied having been at the O’Brien home.

Yet defense attorney Andy Casanave says. the images of the victims dead are horrible, but do not prove Kidd did it. He urged jurors to pay close attention to the details saying, “they all matter.”

If Kidd is convicted he faces mandatory life in prison.

The state is expected to continue its case in the morning with an audio interrogation of Kidd.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. before Judge David Ritchie.

