50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Forensic chemist says Scot Kidd’s DNA at murder scene

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The day after Hurricane Laura an Iowa couple was shot to death in their South Thompson Avenue home.

Scot Kidd is now on trial for two counts first degree murder.

Zoren O’Brien, 81, and Joan O’Brien, 73, were found shot to death in the home on Aug. 29, 2020.

An expert witness testified that Kidd’s DNA is a match to blood on a flashlight in the O’Brien home after the murders.

However, the defense counters saying Kidd had worked at the house--so his DNA might have been there before the killings.

Dwayne O’Brien went to the house August 29, to help his parents clean up after Hurricane Laura. He called “Good morning, we’re here,” but no one answered as he entered the home about 7 a.m. But he quickly discovered the gruesome scene--his parents shot to death.

Both Joan and Zoren O’Brien were shot with a shotgun resulting in massive head injuries that killed them.

Pictures of the scene indicated moments before, Joan had been preparing breakfast. Bacon was still on the stove and the kitchen faucet running.

Jurors also saw the photos documenting the horrific killings.

Jurors also heard testimony from Kidd’s estranged ex-girlfriend who said he gave her some of Joan O’Brien’s jewelry.

Kidd was arrested after an Iowa police officer spotted him in the bed of a pickup heading east on Highway 190.

Prosecutors say they will show how, despite the evidence, Kidd repeatedly denied having been at the O’Brien home.

Yet defense attorney Andy Casanave says. the images of the victims dead are horrible, but do not prove Kidd did it. He urged jurors to pay close attention to the details saying, “they all matter.”

If Kidd is convicted he faces mandatory life in prison.

The state is expected to continue its case in the morning with an audio interrogation of Kidd.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. before Judge David Ritchie.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

Joan and Zoren O'Brien were shot to death August 27th in their home on South Thompson Street in...
- clipped version
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity are here to stay though next week
File Graphic
Boil advisory issued for Longville area
Lower COVID Numbers Bring Hope To Southwest Louisiana
Lower COVID numbers bring hope to Southwest Louisiana