FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy pattern setting in, few rain chances in the mix

Highs reach the middle 80's through the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather pattern has begun to change as humidity is slowly returning with dew points climbing back into the lower 60′s and that has added a little mugginess into the air. Temperatures this morning are running some 10-15 degrees warmer than what we are seeing 24 hours ago and this will be a common theme heading over the course of the next few days.

Isolated showers and storms possible into the afternoon (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning temperatures are sitting in the lower to middle 60′s for many locations as clouds continue to build into the area ahead of our next system. We’ll see a dry start to the day with a mixture of clouds and sun, which will help to warm us quickly through the afternoon giving us the warmest day so far of the week as we head for the middle 80′s. There could be a few showers is the mix as well with a weak boundary pushing through but most of us will remain dry as showers will be very far and few between. Our biggest difference will be the humidity returning and it will feel warmer than it actually will be and unfortunately the front that will be pushing into the area won’t bring a change in temperatures or humidity and this will continue to end our week and even into the weekend.

Several shots of rain ahead as we see an unsettled pattern ahead (KPLC)

Highs will remain steady through the next few days in the middle 80′s with it feeling more like the middle 90′s at times before a cold front arrives heading into the Friday timeframe. Unlike the one we saw last week this one will be weakening as it moves in and won’t bring a big change to the weather once it passes as temperatures will be in the middle 80′s into the weekend. Our rain chances remain on the lower end of the spectrum with just some isolated showers and storms around before we dry out heading into Saturday. An upper level disturbance is set to pass just to the south on Sunday but may be close enough that a few showers will move through the area before some drier weather settles in to start next week. If you do have any outdoor plans just make sure to keep an eye on the forecast as things could change, but with the latest model runs it does look to stay on the drier side of things.

We see a few chances of rain but it doesn't look to amount much (KPLC)

Into next week there are signs of another cold front on the way and this one could have bigger changes arriving in terms of a temperature drop as well as more rain into the area. That wouldn’t be until the middle of next week with the latest guidance from models so it’s going to be something we have to watch closely as the timing could change as well as the potential impacts if it is weaker meaning temperatures remain pretty steady. For now though our summertime pattern continues with warm and muggy afternoons and mild nights with limited rain chances outside a few isolated showers. The tropics are still remaining quiet, which is good news and hopefully that trend continues to end the Hurricane Season. Have a wonderful Wednesday and stay cool!

No issues across the tropics over the coming days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

