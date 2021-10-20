First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity are here to stay though next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well you can definitely feel the difference in the air today as dew points have climbed into the 70s! This makes it feel more uncomfortable outside and will keep morning lows significantly warmer the next 5 to 7 days.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A cold front will move through Thursday or Friday. The front will bring a few showers Wednesday and Thursday, so I am placing a 20% chance of rain in the forecast. Unfortunately the energy needed to push the cold air south will move northeast of our area, this means we will not get any cool down behind the front. And worse yet, the front will stall near our area which will mean clouds and a slight chance of rain remains through the weekend. If you have outdoor plans this weekend I would not cancel those, but do plan to monitor the forecast and the radar.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The long-range models show another cold front by the middle or end of week too, and the models have been pretty consistent on that too. Those models show this front actually moving through with cooler weather returning just in time for Halloween. Stay tuned for more on that in the coming days.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.