Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Foundation dissolves and donates assets to local hospital

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It isn’t the end, just new beginnings.

That is how you can describe a change that is coming for the Ethel Precht Breast Cancer Foundation.

The non-profit is dissolving and donating its assets to a local hospital.

“With the pandemic and life getting in the way, several of us board members had to take care of elderly parents and we just felt like it was time for somebody to pick up the baton,” said acting president for the foundation, Denise Foster.

That somebody being the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital Foundation.

“We are just really honored,” said Executive Director of the WCCH Foundation, Anne Billeaudeaux. “I mean to have the trust of the Ethel Precht Foundation board members and Ethel’s family to carry on her legacy.”

As Foster explains, the foundation’s assets are being donated to the hospital’s foundation.

“The money, all the charitable donations,” she said. “We have physical assets that were from all the walks.”

Billeaudeaux explains, they’ll continue the program through the Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer program of WCCH.

“That is to provide financial assistance to both survivors of breast cancer and current breast cancer patients.”

Breast health nurse navigator, Heather Labauve tells 7 News residents of Calcasieu and Cameron parish can apply for the assistance.

“We’re hoping that it continues to grow, and we’re hoping that we always honor Ethel’s memory and that we’re able to help as many patients as we can.”

To learn more about the program or to donate you can call 337-527-4144 or you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

