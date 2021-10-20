COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 20, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to fall, dropping to 380.

That’s down nearly 100 patients from one week ago when there were 477 patients hospitalized statewide with the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations began to rise in July as the state’s fourth surge began. COVID-19 hospitalizations briefly topped 3,000 in August before beginning to decline.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 83% of COVID-19 cases from Oct. 7-13 and 76% of COVID-19 deaths from Oct. 7-13.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 18.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 495 new cases.

· 36 new deaths.

· 380 patients hospitalized (22 fewer than previous update).

· 83% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 47 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 42 new cases.

· 3 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 30 patients hospitalized (2 fewer than previous update).

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 30 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 19 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 5 active cases among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.