Calcasieu Parish schools to resume hurricane construction

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Contractors are heading back to Calcasieu Parish Schools. After a money battle with FEMA, the school board announced on Tuesday that it would be receiving nearly $90 million dollars in reimbursements and $25 million dollars through loans.

“We’ll have $150 million in the bank that will allow us to relieve the suspension we placed in early September on our contractors and our architects,” said Superintendent, Karl Bruchhaus.

With 30 projects that still need bids, and over 120 projects that needed repairs, Bruchhaus explains that it’s a process they are going to take one step at a time.

“Don’t mind that it will take a while, because prices will continue to come down I think. So, we just hope to get all the work in play by after the first of the year, and then everyone will be working on various schools,” Bruchhaus said.

While this won’t be an over night fix, Bruchhaus said they can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“But, at least you see an end to the process now that they will be back working again. You can see things getting done,” Bruchhaus said.

Board members and parents share excitement for the progress.

“You know, the damage that was done was drastic, it’s terrible, and we need to get our schools back, and money needs to be put in those schools,” said parent, Stephen Lanza.

