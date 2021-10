Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for some Longville residents.

The advisory is for residents between 733 and 1710 S A Cooley Road and all the residents on the following roads: O’Kelly, Blackberry, Broussard, Henry Dougharty, Stineff, Tom Bruce, Crockett Lane and Martin Baggett Loop.

